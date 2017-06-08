Deadly opiate warning after cartfentanil reported in Mass.

The first reports of carfentanil have been discovered in Massachusetts.

Make no mistake that the synthetic opioid can certainly be a killer if consumed by humans.

While it has not yet turned up in western Massachusetts, it has been documented in Brockton and Quincy and some feel it's only a matter of time before it could turn up in western Mass.

Carfentanil is a drug so powerful that just a few granules, the size of grains of table salt, can be deadly.

It is used as an elephant tranquilzer, not for human consumption, and it's potency can not be understated.

"It's 10,000 times more powerful than morphine and 150 times more powerful than heroin," said Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department.

Police said carfentanil can be mixed with drugs like cocaine or disguised as heroin.

The lethal drug has turned up in other parts of the country, but now state police say three cases have turned up in the eastern part of the state.

Police are now warning residents across Massachusetts about the arrival in the Baystate of this killer.

"This stuff is so potent that a tiny drop on your finger , an officer searching a car could actually overdose," Wilk noted.

Firefighters are also on the front lines responding to emergencies including drug overdoses.

"It can become airborne, it can be absorbed through the skin and we want to be careful our firs at responders don't realize the effects of it," said Chicopee Fire Chief Dean Desmarais.

There's a clear message for anyone who knows someone with an addiction problem.

First responders also say that carfentanil is so powerful that it could take more than one dose of narcan to try and bring an overdose victim back.

If they can get them administered before it's too late, thus decreasing the chances of that person surviving an overdose.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.