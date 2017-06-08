Union St. victims honored at Central High School graduation

Springfield Central High School seniors graduated today at Symphony Hall.

While celebrating their accomplishments, the school also honored three students who were killed in a car crash this past school year.

The graduation ceremony started just moments ago, but earlier today, Western Mass News got the chance to talk to the principal about how the school will honor the students they lost this year.

Springfield Central High School seniors, Katrina Jones, Adrianna Hernandez, and Cassidy Spence were killed back on January 17 in a car crash.

"This has forced the seniors to think about things that most seniors don't have to think about," said Principal of the senior class Travis Reed.

Police told Western Mass News that 18-year-old Aaron Thorne was the driver and the only survivor.

A fourth person, 20-year-old Andrew Savage, was also killed that night.

The deaths of those high school seniors shook the class of 2017 at Springfield Central High School.

"I think it brought them closer together. I think they realized that anything could happen," said Principal Tad Tokarz.

Principal Tad Tokarz told Western Mass News that over the last several months, students have been coming up with ways to honor their peers at all of their senior year events, including prom, and now graduation.

"We wanted to give them as much opportunity as possible to decide how we would remember their classmates. They came up with suggestions, and then we sat down and worked through it."

So tonight at the class's graduation ceremony, while the mood in the room was one of joy, it was also one of remembrance.

"The brothers and the sisters of each of the girls will be getting the diplomas."

As far as the alleged driver in the crash, he pleaded not guilty yesterday to 10 charges related to the crash, including four counts of motor vehicle homicide.

He's being held on $100,000 bail and will appear again in court next month.

We've spoken to some family members today, and they told Western Mass News that they are comforted by the moments planned here tonight.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.