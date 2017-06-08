Rough waters cause damage to local marina

Heavy rains over the past several of weeks have helped raise the CT River and concerns for boaters.

One local marina was forced to close to make repairs from the damage.

Dave and Wendy Randall have been looking forward to putting their new boat in the water, but when they arrived at Brunell Marina today, they realized that wasn’t going to happen.

“I looked out at what you see back there and I thought, well, we’re not putting that in today.”

Docks damaged and flooded. Debris filling their slip. The marina closed until further notice.

“The past 3/4 days of rain have brought the water levels up. We got over 2 inches of rain and the water came up and big logs came floating down the river and break our docks,” said Luke Brunelle.

The water is high and fast. Brunelle said that it’s like white water with the speed the river is rushing.

Trees and debris are coming down the river and crashing into the docks and the boats attached to them.

The marina is working around the clock to clean up the debris and straighten out the docks.

Many people are anxious to get on the water with a hot weekend in the forecast, but marina owner Luke Brunelle told Western Mass News that it all depends on the river.

“It looks like it’s going to be down Sunday morning. We are going to keep working on docks and pulling debris until everything is fixed and we are back in business,” said Luke Brunelle.

Brunelle said they are keeping a close eye on the river so they can get back open and get the boats on the water.

Although boaters are anxious to get out on the water, there is still plenty of boating to be had this summer.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.