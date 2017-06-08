Chicopee schools undergo school budget crunch

A tight school budget in Chicopee will mean larger class sizes and the elimination of some summer classes.

The school committee has approved an 81-million dollar budget.

School officials said the budget keeps in place existing programs.

There are no layoffs, but 35 jobs are being eliminated through attrition.

"We stayed as far away from the classrooms as best we could, not affecting programs,” said Budget Director for Chicopee Schools John Miarecki.

He's been on the job four and a half years.

This is the tightest budget he's seen.

“I don't think it's a spending issue here in Chicopee. What I think it is, is a revenue issue. That's the revenue we're getting from the state.”

While the budget ensures there are no staff layoffs and saves courses, school officials are forced to increase class sizes in some areas.

"An example would be if we had 28 kids for an advanced placement statistics class that have registered for the class, we may offer only one section as opposed to two, which we would normally offer.”

Jim Blain is the principal at Chicopee High School.

He said when staff members leave through attrition, they are not being replaced.

Besides 35 cuts through attrition, and larger class sizes, the tight budget resulted in the elimination of the elementary and middle school summer classes.

School officials said that while classroom size will increase, those increases will still fall within existing contracts within the school system.

