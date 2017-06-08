Westfield police seek to identify male that broke into Family Medicine

Westfield Police Dept. is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect that broke into Family Medicine on April 15.
The male shown broke in and stole around $400 cash from the office.
Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Detective Cekovsky at 413-579-4825 or a.cekovsky@cityofwestfield.org.
You will remain anonymous.
