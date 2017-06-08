Springfield city leaders addressed gang activity at nonviolence meeting

Mayor Domenic Sarno is calling on the police commissioner to do whatever it takes to stop the uptick in gang activity.

This comes after two deadly shootings over the weekend. One at the Kickback Lounge, and the other on Worthington street.

On Tuesday, there was also a shooting on Burr Street in the city's Bay neighborhood.

Police have already made two arrests in that case.

Tonight, leaders met to discuss how they can move forward and crack down on crime.

"We need the guns off the street, summer employment for youth, street workers, a trauma unit/trauma squad, which we used to have," said Councilor Bud Williams.

"This is not a Black, White, Asian, whatever issue. This is a community issue, and every citizen needs to say, let’s get together and take back our streets," said Kelli Moriarty Finn.

Mayor Sarno thanks the public for the cooperation, and said all suspects will be arrested.

