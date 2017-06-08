Several firearms and over 100 grams of heroin seized in Springfi - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Several firearms and over 100 grams of heroin seized in Springfield drug raid

SPRINGFIELD, MA

Five drug dealers were arrested tonight following a large heroin seizure at a residence on Beacon St.

Sgt. John Delaney told us that narcotics officers, along with the help from the SPD Tactical Response Unit raided the residence under the premonition that the dealers may be armed.

Arrested were:

  • Arnoldo Vega age 30 of Beacon St.
  • Lizardo Vega age 31 of Beacon St.
  • Steven Nazario age 38 of Beacon St.
  • Lizmarie Santana age 22 of Beacon St.
  • A 15-year-old Juvenile

All the dealers were charged with the following:

  • Possession Firearm *2 counts
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm *2 counts
  • Possession of Ammo
  • Trafficking in Class "A" Heroin
  • Possession of Marijuana W/I to Distribute
  • Violation of. Drug Free School Zone
  • Receiving Stolen Firearm. (One of the firearms was stolen in Sacramento, CA)

From the seizure, officers were able to seize 105 grams of pure heroin, $6,793 in US Currency, and 15 ounces of marijuana.

The following firearms were also seized:

  • a 22 caliber derringer with two rounds in chamber - stolen from Sacramento, CA
  • a 45 cl. pistol.
  • Rifle

The dwelling was also condemned by Deputy Director of Code Enforcement Dave Cotter due to raw sewage in the basement.

