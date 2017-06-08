Several firearms and over 100 grams of heroin seized in Springfield drug raid

Five drug dealers were arrested tonight following a large heroin seizure at a residence on Beacon St.
Sgt. John Delaney told us that narcotics officers, along with the help from the SPD Tactical Response Unit raided the residence under the premonition that the dealers may be armed.
Arrested were:
All the dealers were charged with the following:
From the seizure, officers were able to seize 105 grams of pure heroin, $6,793 in US Currency, and 15 ounces of marijuana.
The following firearms were also seized:
The dwelling was also condemned by Deputy Director of Code Enforcement Dave Cotter due to raw sewage in the basement.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.