Partly sunny with an afternoon shower and t-storm Friday

It's a sunny start to the day in western Mass as clouds have cleared overnight. The lack of clouds has allowed temperatures to fall into the mid 40s, but the sun will quickly warm us up to the upper 70s. Clouds will mix with sunshine this afternoon, and a few areas could see some showers and thunderstorms as an upper level disturbance rolls through. That same disturbance helped keep the Nor'easter off the coast, only bringing minimal effects to western Mass.

Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures are back into the low 50s tonight.

An approaching cold front will bring some showers to southern New England Saturday afternoon, though many will remain dry. Temperatures are on the increase, getting back into the low 80s.

High pressure builds in to the south - called a "Bermuda High" since its center is near Bermuda - and really turns on the heat for Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will help temperatures get into the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points will also be in the upper 60s, so it will be downright humid to end the weekend.

Monday will be hotter and more humid. Many places will see temperatures into the low to mid 90s and dew points into the low 70s. That means feels-like temperatures will be near 100°!

Tuesday will be back into the 90s, but the atmosphere turns a bit more unstable. There is an isolated chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, and with the amount of available energy, some could be on the stronger side. The First Warning Weather Team will be watching that closely.

If we are able to hit 90° for three straight days, that would be the second heat wave of 2017. Surprisingly, 90° temperatures in June have been somewhat rare in recent years. If we are able to hit 90° as forecast, that would be the first time June temperatures reached that level since June 24, 2013.

