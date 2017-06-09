Warmer temps on the way this weekend

A few showers and thunderstorms have been popping up this afternoon, but they are fairly weak. Worse case, you may get some small hail and brief heavy rain, along with some cloud to ground lightning. Any showers and storms will lose their steam this evening and patchy clouds will decrease tonight. Overnight temperatures drop into the low 50s for most.



An area of showers and thunderstorms over Ohio will move eastward overnight and weaken. By Saturday morning, this will arrive in western Mass as scattered showers and even a few weaker thunderstorms. Wet weather chances get going around 8am and last through the morning, then skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temps may stay cool during the morning due to clouds, but once the sun comes out, we should climb into the lower 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon, but the best chances are now for the morning.



A ridge of high pressure builds in Sunday to Tuesday, bringing a potential stretch of 90+ degree temps. We are sunny Sunday with highs hitting lower 90s at least, then mostly sunny Monday with highs approaching the mid-90s. Dew points will be on the rise as well, so expect hazy, hot and humid for a few days.



Tuesday should reach 90 as well, but clouds will increase in the afternoon as a cold front dips southward. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with this front Tuesday evening and night, then cooler air will follow for Wednesday. High pressure should keep us dry and comfortable Wednesday and Thursday with low humidity and some sunshine.

