Continued search for missing swimmer closes part of Congamond lake

The Middle pond of Congamond lake will be closed Friday while emergency personnel continue their search to find a missing swimmer.

On Thursday afternoon, emergency crews headed to the Middle pond after a man went under the water and did not come back up.

Authorities tell Western Mass News the man was with a friend at the time of the incident.

The north and south ponds will be open, as well as the boat ramps for both ponds.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.