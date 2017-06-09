Search for missing swimmer in Congamond lake continues Saturday - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Search for missing swimmer in Congamond lake continues Saturday

(Western Mass News Photo) (Western Mass News Photo)
SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Middle pond of Congamond lake was closed on Friday while emergency personnel continue their search to find a missing swimmer.

On Thursday afternoon, emergency crews headed to the Middle pond after a man went under the water and did not come back up

Authorities tell Western Mass News the man was with a friend at the time of the incident.

"We had two boaters out on the lake having a good time. One of the occupants of the boat, went swimming," said Southwick Police Chief, David Ricardi.

Local and state police worked to save the victim but it quickly turned into a recovery mission that will continue into Saturday.

The north and south ponds will be open, as well as the boat ramps for both ponds.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

