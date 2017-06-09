Search for missing swimmer in Congamond Lakes continues Saturday

Dive teams will continue their search for a missing swimmer in the Middle Pond of Congamond Lakes this morning in Southwick.

Police say the Middle Pond will be open Saturday during the search.

However, additional patrol boats will be in the area to re-direct boats and personnel, and police are asking people to please stay clear of the recovery area in Middle Pond as divers will be in the water throughout the day.

We're told the search for the missing swimmer will begin at 9 a.m.

The Middle Pond of Congamond Lakes was closed on Friday while emergency personnel continued their search to find this person.

On Thursday afternoon, emergency crews headed to the Middle Pond after a man went under the water and did not come back up.

Authorities tell Western Mass News the man was with a friend at the time of the incident.

"We had two boaters out on the lake having a good time. One of the occupants of the boat, went swimming," said Southwick Police Chief, David Ricardi.

Local and state police worked to save the victim but it quickly turned into a recovery mission.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. We'll provide an update as new information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.