Man arrested in connection to robbing Belchertown pizza driver at gunpoint

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Belchertown pizza delivery driver.

Belchertown police told Western Mass News Aaron Dakota Fogg is believed to be responsible for robbing the driver at gunpoint on June 6.

Fogg allegedly approached the driver wearing a mask and demanded money. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

Police arrested Fogg at his home on Thursday shortly after 7 p.m.

He has been charged with robbery while armed and masked and assault to rob while armed with a firearm.

Fogg was held on $20,000 cash bail and will be arraigned in court on Friday.

