Car rolls over after hitting parked car on Front St. in Chicopee - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Car rolls over after hitting parked car on Front St. in Chicopee

(photo MGN-Online)
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A section of Front Street in Chicopee was closed after a car slammed into a parked car and rolled over.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the driver was trapped inside for a moment of time and had to be extricated.

The driver only suffered minor injuries.

