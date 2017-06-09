Car rolls over after hitting parked car on Front St. in Chicopee

A section of Front Street in Chicopee was closed after a car slammed into a parked car and rolled over.
Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the driver was trapped inside for a moment of time and had to be extricated.
The driver only suffered minor injuries.
