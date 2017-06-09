DA: 15-year-old stabbed mother to death, shot himself in Chicopee

An investigation revealed that a murder suicide took place at a Lauzier Terrace home in Chicopee on Thursday.

The District Attorney’s office released a statement on Friday that said 15-year-old Joshua Guyotte stabbed his mother, 50-year-old Mary Danehy to death then shot himself.

88-year-old John Danehy reported the incident to authorities after hearing a gunshot and a disturbance coming from the home around 1:35 p.m.

Chicopee police searched the home and that’s when they discovered Mary had multiple stab wounds and Joshua died from a single gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed Josh's mother met with a school resource officer about his problems at school.

School administration suggested that Josh should be removed from school, and Ms. Danehy made the decision to remove him from school due to behavioral issues.

Chief William Jebb would like to offer his and his department’s condolences to the family of this tragedy. He would also like to recognize Captain Lonny Dakin and Lt. Holly Davis, and their detective unit for its professionalism and integrity in handling this incident. Also, he would like to thank District Attorney Gulluni and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit under his guidance, for their assistance in this investigation.

