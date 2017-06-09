Most wanted man arrested in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

SPRINGFIELD, MA

Police placed a 24-year-old most wanted suspect under arrest on Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Delaney said detectives were on the lookout for Tre Watson to arrest him for firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon warrants.

Police worked all week to find Watson and followed up on a lead that indicated Watson was in the Mill and Knox Street area.

Detectives headed out that way and spotted Watson sitting in a grey Nissan with a female in the driver’s seat on Mill Street around 1 p.m.

That’s when police conducted a felony stop of the Nissan and took Watson and the driver, 29-year-old Alexandria Ingram into custody.

Officers searched the vehicle during the stop and found a loaded .32 caliber handgun.

Watson had outstanding warrants for:

  • Destruction of Property
  • Firearm In a Felony
  • Discharging Firearm
  • Assault With Firearm
  • Extortion
  • Stalking
  • Operating a MV With Suspended License

He and Ingram were charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammo.

