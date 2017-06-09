Most wanted man arrested in Springfield

Police placed a 24-year-old most wanted suspect under arrest on Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Delaney said detectives were on the lookout for Tre Watson to arrest him for firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon warrants.
Police worked all week to find Watson and followed up on a lead that indicated Watson was in the Mill and Knox Street area.
Detectives headed out that way and spotted Watson sitting in a grey Nissan with a female in the driver’s seat on Mill Street around 1 p.m.
That’s when police conducted a felony stop of the Nissan and took Watson and the driver, 29-year-old Alexandria Ingram into custody.
Officers searched the vehicle during the stop and found a loaded .32 caliber handgun.
Watson had outstanding warrants for:
He and Ingram were charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammo.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.