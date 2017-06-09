School district will help raise funds for new Lincoln elementary playground

The Springfield School District is stepping in to help raise money for a much needed new playground at Lincoln Elementary.

A GoFundMe account was started by kindergarten teacher Caitlin Martin in order raise money for a new playground, but was shut down by the school department.

Now, the department is helping to raise the money and are taking the steps to find money in the budget to help.

Lincoln Elementary is over 100 years old and lacks the many necessities for children besides a place to play.

"We don't have a gymnasium, we don't have a cafeteria, we don't have an auditorium. We have a lovely area for children to play outside we're just missing the playground right now," said Lincoln Principal Sharon Ralls.



The old playground was torn down years ago; leaving a big empty space and Caitlin Martin decided to start her own idea of a GoFundMe page in March to get a new one.



"I think its important for children's development to have a place to play, to have a place to run, to climb, to get out the energy and I think it honestly helps them in classroom too," said Martin.



However, the school department quickly put the brakes on the fundraiser, not because they did not support it, but because of the means.



"We wanted to make sure the funds were raised in such a way that was proper protocol with fundraising efforts throughout the district," said Azell Cavaan of Springfield Public Schools.



The school department's business office is now coordinating the fundraiser.

The $7,000 already raised with help from many Western Mass News viewers will go into that fund.



The custom playground will cost just over $84,000.

The city of Springfield has committed half the cost and the deadline for the fundraiser is August 11.

Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible contribution to the fund the Lincoln School Playground may write a check payable to SPS Lincoln Playground.

Checks may be mailed or hand-delivered to three locations:

Springfield Public Schools Central Office

Attention: Office of the Assistant Superintendent

1550 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Lincoln School

Attention: Office of the Principal

732 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01107

New North Citizens Council

Attention: Office of the President

2455 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01107

