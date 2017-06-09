Local licensed contractor looking for donations to help Springfield veteran

A local contractor, accused of taking more than 12-thousand dollars from a Springfield veteran and his wife for home improvement work.

Work that was started, but they say never completed.

As Troy Lyons of Lyons Home Improvement awaits his next trial date later this summer.

After 9 months of living in an unfinished construction zone, a new "licensed" contractor started work today.

Jason Pecoy of Lakay Building and Remodeling of Wilbraham, was at work this morning digging for what will be the Kagan's new garage.

“It's terribly exciting! I've been ecstatic since yesterday when he said that he was starting today, and I'm like, all right, finally!” said Helene Kagan.

Licensed contractor Jason Pecoy heard about the Kagan's story and wanted to help. Getting permits and doing as much of this job on his on time in order to save the Kagan's money.

Today is groundbreaking! So we're here, we're opening up the foundation.

Last fall, the Kagans said they gave Troy Lyons of Lyons home improvement, $12,400 to build a garage and re-side their house; a home they've lived in for 30-plus years.

They said the check was cashed, part of the siding ripped off, excavation work started, but then they said the Lyons vanished.

Turns out the state revoked Lyons’ registration back in 2009 for a similar issue.

“This is the stuff that you see is out there and it's unfortunate that someone like this would get taken advantage of. Nice people,” said Pecoy.

“There's guys like me and a lot of other ones that I'm friends with that go out there and do the right thing every day and make sure this doesn't happen, and it’s hard when someone does this.”

Back in November, the Hampden County District Attorney's office got involved, bringing Lyons to court.

He now awaits a pre-trial hearing.

All the while, the Kagan's said their money is gone, and they've had to live in a construction zone.

To help with the costs, Lakay Building is looking for others to donate materials, or whatever they can.

“We're looking for insured, licensed, and everyone who has the right credentials. At the end of it, we want to make sure they get the quality job that they deserve after waiting this long.”

“Oh, it's like a big heavy load is lifted off my shoulders. You know? And this guy is fantastic!” said Richard Kagan.

As he mentioned, Jason Pecoy of Lakay Building and Remodeling in Wilbraham is looking for donations to help the Kagan's defray costs.

Here’s his information:

Jason Pecoy

President

Lakay Building & Remodeling

Wilbraham, MA

jasonpecoy@gmail.com

