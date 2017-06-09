Granby students stage walkout in protest of budget cuts

Students walked out of school in Granby today in protest of budget cuts.

Those cuts could have an impact on teachers being laid off.

A large crowd of students walked out of Granby Junior Senior High School this morning with signs chanting save our staff, supporting the teachers they fear are going to get laid off.

The town told Western Mass News that some of the staff were given pink slips, because of a budget gap.

"When these teachers come, we create sort of a bond with them throughout the year, and it sucks having to see them go at the end."

The school superintendent told Western Mass News that there is a budget gap of nearly $700,000 out of their eight million dollar budget.

This is the second year students have walked out of school.

"The last year’s was really good. I know a couple of teachers that had to go, but not as many as were pink slipped."

The school department said that in the end, five staff members from the middle school and three from the high school will not return.

A vote on the budget will be held at town meeting June 12.

