Second death announce following shooting at Springfield Kickback Lounge

A second death amongst the victims in Sunday morning’s shooting at Kickback Lounge on State Street in Springfield has been announced by the District Attorney’s office.

Chauncy Marshall, age 31 of Springfield, succumbed to his injuries from the shooting on June 4 yesterday.

Warren Payne, age 27 of Springfield, was announced dead first among the three victims shortly after the incident.

While there has been no arrest made yet following this event, Springfield’s Major Crimes Unit continues their investigation along with the Hampden District Attorney’s office.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Springfield Police at 413-787-6310. Those who wish to remain anonymous may text a tip via a cell phone by addressing a text message to "CRIMES," or "274637," and then beginning the body of the message with the word "SOLVE."

