Maple Street area in Southampton facing power outage

Southampton Police have reported there to be a power outage in the area of Maple Street after a branch fell on a primary line.
A breaker was also popped on a pole in front of the church.
Eversource crews have been contacted.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.