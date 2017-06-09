Maple Street area in Southampton facing power outage - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Maple Street area in Southampton facing power outage

Posted: Updated:
(Photo courtesy: MGN Online) (Photo courtesy: MGN Online)
SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Southampton Police have reported there to be a power outage in the area of Maple Street after a branch fell on a primary line.

A breaker was also popped on a pole in front of the church.

Eversource crews have been contacted.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.