Westfield bus station reveals new bike vending machine

A Westfield bus stop has gained some attention from a different form of transportation.

Bike riders throughout western Mass. are stopping to refuel at the station's bike vending machine, which has snacks like most, but bike parts unlike others.

This vending machine at Westfield's new bus stop off Elm Street is meant to help cyclists who need a bike pick-me-up this riding season.

The PVTA was looking to incorporate bikes at their new bus station.

Don Podloski, owner of New Horizons Bikes in Westfield, recommended something he had seen on his rides overseas and out west: A "rest stop" for cyclists.

It’s home to a vending machine, filled with power bars and supplements, as well as bike parts and accessories.

The stop even has parking racks and a repair rack.

"It is going to be a slow growth, although we are seeing quite a bit of use of the repair stand initially," said Podloski.

"So you grab your parts from the vending machine, but right next to it, you also have this bike rack with assorted screwdrivers and wrenches for all of those quick fixes on the go."

The rack also has this tag you can scan your phone with that gives a "How-To" guide for repairs.

The vending machine is credit or debit cards only for safety and convenience.

Riders like William Sanchez told Western Mass News the stop will get its uses.

"You never know when you are going to get a flat. The chain may break, like it happened to me already."

Between the city's shared bike lanes, rail trail, and now this bike stop, Podolski credits the city for giving cyclists of all skill levels the tools they need to get around.

"It really shows that the PVTA and the city are accepting the fact that bicycling can be an alternative form of transportation."

