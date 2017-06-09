Holyoke police cruiser involved in motorvehicle accident

A Holyoke police cruiser was seen to be involved in a motorvehicle accident this evening around 7 p.m. tonight on Northampton and Beech Street.

It is undetermined how many people were involved in the crash, or how severe it was, but Western Mass News saw multiple people being treated for injuries.

