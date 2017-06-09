Holyoke police cruiser involved in motorvehicle accident - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Holyoke police cruiser involved in motorvehicle accident

Posted: Updated:
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Holyoke police cruiser was seen to be involved in a motorvehicle accident this evening around 7 p.m. tonight on Northampton and Beech Street.

It is undetermined how many people were involved in the crash, or how severe it was, but Western Mass News saw multiple people being treated for injuries.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.