Partly sunny and warm, chance for a shower or storm this afternoon

Partly sunny skies with a few showers are possible as we kick off the weekend but the heat and humidity build in starting tomorrow and lasting into the early part of the new work week. Temperatures return to seasonable levels mid to late week.

A area of showers to the west may work through the region this morning. Wet weather chances get going around 8am and last through the morning, then skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temps may stay cool during the morning due to clouds, but once the sun comes out, we should climb into the lower 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon, but many of us will remain dry.

A ridge of high pressure builds in Sunday to Tuesday, bringing a potential stretch of 90+ degree temps. We are sunny Sunday with highs hitting lower 90s at least, then mostly sunny Monday with highs approaching the mid-90s. Dew points will be on the rise as well, so expect hazy, hot and humid for a few days.

Tuesday should reach 90 as well, but clouds will increase in the afternoon as a cold front dips southward. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with this front Tuesday evening and night, then cooler air will follow for Wednesday. High pressure should keep us dry and comfortable Wednesday and Thursday with low humidity and some sunshine.

