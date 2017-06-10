Stabbing at a Holyoke apartment sends man, woman to the hospital

A man and a woman are in the hospital this morning following a stabbing at an apartment in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Lt. Larry Cournoyer confirmed with Western Mass News that they were called to the scene at 5:41 a.m. Saturday.

This was at 296 Oak Street on the 4th floor.

The victim, only described as a "man," had "multiple stab wounds" and was brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of those injuries.

Cournoyer also told us that his injuries are "non-life threatening, but serious."

A woman was taken to the hospital as well. Police tell us she went to Holyoke Medical Center. No word on her injuries though.

State Police were called in to the scene.

This stabbing is being described as a "domestic incident" by police.

Further details weren't immediately available.

The investigation is being conducted by the Holyoke Police Department with the assistance of State Police.

