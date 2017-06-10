One person killed in crash on the Mass Pike in Ludlow

Emergency crews are on scene of a deadly crash on the Mass Pike in Ludlow.

State Police Sgt. John Barrett confirms that it was a "single car rollover" and that "one party did not make it."

Authorities have shut down the right lane and the break down lane, however the left lane is open.

Police were called to the scene at 10:45 a.m.

A State Police Accident Reconstruction Team has been called in.

The Ludlow Fire Department responded to the scene as well.

This is Westbound prior to the Ludlow Plaza, at about the 56 MM.

"One other party was hurt, serious injuries," explained Sgt. Barrett.

No further details were immediately available.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and as soon as more details emerge we'll provide an update.

