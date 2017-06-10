Cottage St. in Easthampton closed for Cultural Chaos festival - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Cottage St. in Easthampton closed for Cultural Chaos festival

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The annual Cultural Chaos event kicks off in Easthampton today!

The street festival highlights the cultural assets of the Cottage Street Cultural District and it runs from Noon to 5 p.m. 

The Easthampton Police Department reports Cottage Street will be shut down to traffic all day until 8 p.m. Saturday. 

For the entire day, that road is transformed into a pedestrian route.

The festival showcases multiple musical stages, Cottage Street cuisine, and street performances.

This year the Easthampton City Arts says, "This year's line-up features a full day of free, family-friendly activities and entertainment, including music, circus acts, baby goat petting, puppet-making, open art studios, belly dancing, performances, the running of the bulls, and a canine costume contest!"

For more information and the full program list click here! 

