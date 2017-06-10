Cottage St. in Easthampton closed for Cultural Chaos festival

The annual Cultural Chaos event kicks off in Easthampton today!

The street festival highlights the cultural assets of the Cottage Street Cultural District and it runs from Noon to 5 p.m.

The Easthampton Police Department reports Cottage Street will be shut down to traffic all day until 8 p.m. Saturday.

For the entire day, that road is transformed into a pedestrian route.

The festival showcases multiple musical stages, Cottage Street cuisine, and street performances.

This year the Easthampton City Arts says, "This year's line-up features a full day of free, family-friendly activities and entertainment, including music, circus acts, baby goat petting, puppet-making, open art studios, belly dancing, performances, the running of the bulls, and a canine costume contest!"

For more information and the full program list click here!

