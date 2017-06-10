'Western Mass Beer Week' begins today!

Welcome back to this week's Western Mass Brews! If you like beer this week is for you. Today kicks of 'Western Mass Beer Week,' 7 days packed with events all about beer made right here in our area.

Western Mass News latest stop...Beerology in Northampton...let's go on inside and check it out!

Raise a pint brewed here in western Mass. as today marks the start of 'Western Mass Beer Week' and for its second year, it's getting bigger.

"Last year was the first year and we had 35 of them sign up and this year we are up to 55 and maybe a couple extras,"

says Melissa Breor, with Western Mass Beer Week.

You've seen some of the breweries which we've featured on Western Mass Brews like Berkshire Brewing, Big Elm Brewing, Brick and Feather, Element, Iron Duke, Lefty's, and the People's Pint. With each county in western Mass. well represented.

"We have stuff going on in the Berkshires, in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County,” Melissa notes.

The week is jam packed with activities...

"You can hit up multiple events on the same night," explains Caleb Hiliadis, with Amherst Brewing Company.

The Amherst Brewing Company has an event each night and are releasing several collaborations this week with Shelburne Coffee Roasters, Hitchcock Brewing, Vanished Valley and The Worthy fest's two homebrew winners.



"I think the collaborations is in the spirit of Western Mass Beer Week," Caleb adds.



Mike and Joana the husband and wife team behind Beerology, made a brew with Abandoned Building...

"The official release of the Manhan Trail Pale Ale we are calling it because the Manhan

Trail is what connects Abandoned Building and Beerology. We are very excited about it," says Joana.



You can buy the cans at Abandoned Building or stop by Beerology where you can get a sample, and buy the recipe and equipment necessary to make it in your own kitchen.



The collaborative spirit can also be seen in Greenfield today at the first ever 'Pints in the Park' spearheaded by the People's Pint where breweries, cider mills and meaderies like Artisan Beverage Co-Op will be showing off their latest creations.



And if you're into biking there's the first full 'Pedal 2 Pints' summer ride on June 17th.



"You can come to the end of the ride and we will get you a taste of whatever you like during the ride. We try to appeal to everyone. So we do a 35 mile casual ride if you want to do 95 and enjoy a beer along the way you can do that too," explains brewmasters, Chris Sellers and Garth Shanefelt.



There are also tap takeovers, restaurant specials, and events where you can meet the people behind your favorite brews.



"We want to encourage people to try new things and get out there and have fun," adds Joana.



"And if you are sitting there on this Saturday start of beer week you can check out West Mass Beer Week dot org scroll through the calendar by day," explains Melissa.



"Thank you so much for having me," our reporter Mary Cate Mannion says, "Let's give a cheers to Western Mass Beer Week! Cheers!"

Again, if you want to see the full list of Western Mass Beer Week events, click here!

