Springfield community comes together for annual McKnight block party

Springfield residents were able to enjoy a Saturday afternoon with free music performances and a whole lot more at this year’s McKnight block party.

The 9th annual event kicked off at Triangle Park for wide range of family-friendly activities.

Children were able to get a head start to sign up for summer activities and tickets to the Basketball Hall of Fame were handed out along with a bike raffle.

"For me, it's always about the community, it's all about the kids, about getting the kids connected with law enforcement and it's also about neighbors getting connected," said McKnight Council Board member, Walter Kroll.

Members of the Springfield Police Department and representatives of the McKnight Neighborhood and the Neighborhood Council Board were all in attendance.

Peter Pan loaned a Futurliner stage bus so the line of talented performers could entertain the crowd.

