Mostly clear skies tonight. Heat begins to build in tomorrow

It was a warm and dry start to the weekend but the heat and humidity build in starting tomorrow and lasting into the early part of the new work week. Temperatures return to seasonable levels mid to late week.

After seeing some clouds build in this afternoon skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. It will not be as cool tonight as it has been the last few nights as temperatures overnight drop back into the upper 50s to around 60.

A ridge of high pressure builds in Sunday to Tuesday, bringing a potential stretch of 90+ degree temps. We are sunny Sunday with highs hitting lower 90s at least, then mostly sunny Monday with highs approaching the mid-90s. Dew points will be on the rise as well, so expect hazy, hot and humid for a few days.

Tuesday should reach 90 as well, but clouds will increase in the afternoon as a cold front dips southward. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with this front Tuesday evening and night, then cooler air will follow for Wednesday. High pressure should keep us dry and comfortable Wednesday and Thursday with low humidity and some sunshine.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.