Mostly sunny, hot and humid to close out the weekend

Summer time heat and humidity will make a return to the region starting today and lasting through Tuesday before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms to the region late Tuesday. Cooler and drier air moves in behind the front late week. If we do hit 90 or better the next three days that would mark our second heat wave of the season.

A ridge of high pressure builds in today through Tuesday, bringing a potential stretch of 90+ degree temps. We are sunny Sunday with highs hitting lower 90s at least, then mostly sunny Monday with highs approaching the mid-90s. Dew points will be on the rise as well, so expect hazy, hot and humid for a few days.

Tuesday should reach 90 as well, but clouds will increase in the afternoon as a cold front dips southward. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with this front Tuesday evening and night, then cooler air will follow for Wednesday. High pressure should keep us dry and comfortable Wednesday and Thursday with low humidity and some sunshine.

