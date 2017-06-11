Katelynn's Ride to help kids fighting cancer underway in Amherst

Bicyclists are filling the streets of Amherst today as part of the 16th annual Katelynn's Ride.

The childhood cancer fundraiser raises funds for local kids battling cancer at Baystate Childrens Hospital.

Western Mass News is at Hampshire College where riders will be taking off in about 30 minutes.

Katelynn's Ride remembers Springfield native Katelynn Battista who was just 11 years old when she lost her battle with cancer.

The K-ride has helped raise over $2 million dollars for local kids battling cancer over their sixteen year existence and today's race not only remembers Katelynn but honors other children battling the disease as well.

Each year the K-ride picks an ambassador for the race based on what K-ride organizers say is the ability to carry an inspirational message and this years ambassador is a little girl named Abigail.

She was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 and September of last year marked 1 year with no evidence of the disease. She'll be here later today and her final cancer treatment is coming up in August.

There are two races left, with the shortest length of 6.2 miles beginning at 1030. K-Ride organizers say that they'll accept riders right up until the time of rides. Tickets are $50 dollars for 16 and under and $100 dollars for anyone older.

For more information about Katelynn's Ride click here and check out their Facebook page!

