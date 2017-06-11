Sturbridge Fire Dep. reaches milestone with all-female crew on duty

For the first time in the Sturbridge Fire Department's history, an all-female crew was on duty Saturday!

They reported the "HERstory" making event on their Facebook page.

"Our all female duty crew - FFAEMT ML.Volpe, FFEMT T.Kruczek, FFMEDIC J.Ashe," the Sturbridge Fire Department said, "On duty serving and protecting the residents, visitors, and those who may just be passing through..."

So far the post has received well over 200 likes and counting.

The Sturbridge Fire and Police Department dispatcher tells Western Mass News there are both male and female firefighters who serve the community, but Saturday happened to be all female firefighters at the station.

