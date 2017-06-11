Agawam police officer pays it forward at little girl's lemonade stand

An Agawam Police officer is being thanked for deciding to "pay it forward" after stopping by a little girl's lemonade stand yesterday.

The officer who was not identified in the post, made an impression on the girl, Avery...so much so that she's now planning on paying it forward herself!

"Avery earned $120 dollars today, decided she would like to donate $100 to help save homeless dogs and save the rest to buy supplies for the next time," explained Jessica Martel.

Martel posted her thank you late Saturday night to the Agawam community forum on Facebook.

"Thank you to the Agawam Police officer who stopped by Avery's lemonade stand today and started a "pay it forward," ..." she noted.

Since her post has been up, it's received multiple comments of praise and hundreds and hundreds of likes...645 of them to be exact...as of 11:00 a.m. Sunday that is.

