Victim killed in rollover crash on Pike in Ludlow identified

State Police have identified the person who was killed in a deadly crash on the Mass. Pike in Ludlow yesterday.

Mildred Collins, 58, of Worcester died on scene. They were a passenger in the 2004 Cadillac Escalade.

The rollover happened at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on I-90 in Ludlow.

There were 3 people inside the vehicle when it crashed. Both Collins and the second passenger only identified as a 66-year-old Worcester woman, were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, a 44-year-old Worcester man and the woman were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of serious injuries.

Traffic was backed up for miles yesterday because of the crash and because of the time it took authorities to investigate and then clear the scene.

"The remaining facts and circumstances remain under investigation," State Police reported Sunday.

No word if any charges or citations will be filed.

