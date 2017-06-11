Motorcycle versus deer accident reported in Charlemont

A Springfield man is in the hospital following a "motorcycle versus deer accident" in Charlemont Sunday afternoon.

This according to the Charlemont Fire Department. The dispatcher told Western Mass News they were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

An ambulance as well as firefighters responded.

They also confirmed with us that State Police are there as well.

The accident happened in the vicinity of 245 Main Street and the motorcyclist was flown to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield via "Life Flight."

State Police Trooper Sullivan says it was a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle that crashed. The driver has been identified as a "43-year-old male from Springfield."

"He was conscious and speaking on scene, injuries described as 'incapacitating,' " explained Sullivan.

His motorcycle did not have to be towed from the scene and was taken away by a "friend."

No further details were released.

