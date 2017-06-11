Ludlow police detective sharing 'Jameson's Journey'

A brutal case of animal cruelty has turned into a great recovery story.



Back on February 6, 2014, Ludlow police rescued a small puppy they named Jameson.

Only 5 months old at the time, Jameson was suffering from a fractured skull when he was found inside a snow bank and rushed to a nearby animal hospital.

Alison Metcalfe is a Ludlow police detective who adopted the puppy and began this popular event in town.

Folks gathered at the Elsk Pavilion for "Jameson's Jubilee."

The event brings awareness to animal cruelty and supports local shelters.

Guests donate gently used or new blankets and dry pet food.

"It started as a meet and greet four years ago because so many people wanted to meet him and see that he was OK for themselves after what happened to him," said Metcalfe.



Jameson's rescue led to a new book entitled "Jameson's Journey."

A portion of the proceeds from the book will go to organizations that help animals in need.

