Walking to end violence in the city - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The community came out in an effort to stop violence in the city. 

Folks participated in today's "Campaign Non-Violence" walk in Springfield. 

"Campaign Non-Violence" is an organization that acknowledges different forms of violence and causes of violence in the community.

By creating a community conversation, the group says we can explore ways to build peace together. 

"What we want to do is lift up the names of the people who have died a violent death and so senseless they need not be to prevent deaths like that. We want to teach people how to live together in non-violent ways," said Reverend Lauren Holm of Bethesda Lutheran Church.

"Campaign Non-Violence" has chapters  in several states and other countries. 

The group tries to encourage neighbors to get to know each other as a way to stop senseless violence in the city. 

