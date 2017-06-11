Walking to end violence in the city

The community came out in an effort to stop violence in the city.

Folks participated in today's "Campaign Non-Violence" walk in Springfield.



"Campaign Non-Violence" is an organization that acknowledges different forms of violence and causes of violence in the community.

By creating a community conversation, the group says we can explore ways to build peace together.

"What we want to do is lift up the names of the people who have died a violent death and so senseless they need not be to prevent deaths like that. We want to teach people how to live together in non-violent ways," said Reverend Lauren Holm of Bethesda Lutheran Church.



"Campaign Non-Violence" has chapters in several states and other countries.

The group tries to encourage neighbors to get to know each other as a way to stop senseless violence in the city.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.