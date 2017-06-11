Springfield fire crews battling flames at Hayden Avenue - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield fire crews battling flames at Hayden Avenue

Western Mass News photo Western Mass News photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield firefighters are responding to a fire on Hayden Avenue in Springfield. 

Western Mass News first heard about the incident at around 5:30 pm.

Springfield fire officials say one person may be inside. However not much information is being released at this time.

We have a crew on the way and will continue to follow this story.

