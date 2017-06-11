A mild and muggy night tonight. Another hot and humid day tomorrow

We saw temperatures make it to 90 in some locations this afternoon. Here in Springfield we reached 94, one degree shy of tying the record high of 95 set back in 1984. The heat and humidity will linger into Tuesday before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms to the region late Tuesday. Cooler and drier air moves in behind the front late week. If we do hit 90 on both Monday and Tuesday, that, combined with our over 90 degree readings today, will mark our second heat wave of the season.

A ridge of high pressure remains in control through Tuesday, bringing a potential stretch of 90+ degree temps. We are mostly sunny Monday with highs approaching the mid-90s. Dew points will be on the rise as well, so expect hazy, hot and humid for a few days. Tonight and tomorrow night will be very mild and muggy with overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s.

Tuesday should reach 90 as well, but clouds will increase in the afternoon as a cold front dips southward. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with this front Tuesday evening and night, then cooler air will follow for Wednesday. High pressure should keep us dry and comfortable Wednesday and Thursday with low humidity and some sunshine.