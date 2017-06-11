Authorities responding to a crash on Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham

We are following breaking news at this hour, emergency crews are on scene for a crash on Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham.

Western Mass News had a crew on scene where we could see a truck having extensive damage after smashing into a tree.

It happened just before 10 pm.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. One lane has been closed as police work to clear the scene.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest once it becomes available.

