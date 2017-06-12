Pipe bomb suspect due in court today - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Pipe bomb suspect due in court today

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A veteran accused of making threats with pipe bombs is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Robert Decoteau pleaded not guilty less than a week ago, he returns to court today facing 6 charges.

This will be the second time he has appeared in court since leading police on a chase down route 5 with a pipe bomb dangling from his truck window.

This, after police said he made threats to a Veterans service center in West Springfield in April. 

Police were able to get Decoteau to stop, and through negotiations with the help of his wife, took him into custody.

A thorough search of his Russell home revealed another makeshift bomb strapped to a 5-gallon gas tank.

The family says the five year Marine suffers from PTSD, a common disorder that affects millions of veterans across the country.

Decoteau faces four counts of possessing explosives and two counts of making bomb threats.

Decoteau was recently released from a mental hospital after seriously injuring himself in a court lockup last month. 

