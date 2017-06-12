West Springfield man identified as parachute victim

Jim Hansmann, a local police detective lieutenant, was killed in a parachuting accident.

His brothers and sisters in blue remembered his life today, describing him as an avid parachuter and a very good police officer.

”Parachuting was a passion for him,” said Leyden Police Chief Daniel Galvis.

“And he was experienced. He made over 5,000 jumps.”

Making thousands of jumps over the years. Even facing an injury a few years back. This prompted a conversation with his Police Chief at the Leyden Police Department.

“We had several conversations. You know the risks are there, and his response was, ‘If I go, I want to go skydiving, and I will have no regrets.’”

Hannsman died after a hard landing in Ellington, Connecticut Sunday morning.

He was taken to a Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities told Western Mass News that the parachute was functioning properly.

The news of this tragedy made its way to Chief Galvis, and he can’t begin to think of how to replace such an incredible officer.

“I've lost a friend and a dedicated officer. Any time that we needed him, we made a phone call, and within 15-20 minutes, he would be here for us. I just don’t have the words to describe the loss.”

The police chief told Western Mass News that Hansmann lived in West Springfield.

He was a very successful police officer, and he was well liked and vital to the department.

He headed the investigations in town and cracked cases across Franklin County.

Chief Galvis said that Hansmann will be irreplaceable to this community.

