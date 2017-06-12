Extreme temperatures to linger for another day along with thunderstorms

We are feeling that heat again today with temperatures back to the mid-90s across western Mass! This makes day two in our heat wave and one more day of temps in the 90s is expected.

For the remainder of the daytime we stay hot. By sunset, we will fall back through the 80s and only briefly hit upper 60s before dawn. Expect some haze tonight, but otherwise a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday will warm fast with abundant sunshine in the morning. High clouds will build across northern Mass in the morning as a cold front moves down from the north, allowing highs there to get into the mid and upper 80s, but the lower valley will likely return to the 90s due to longer sunny skies. However, clouds build and scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare up by late morning and into the afternoon. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible Tuesday afternoon-especially along and south of the Mass Pike. The main severe threat will be damaging wind gusts, but large hail is also possible. Not seeing a tornado threat for Tuesday.

A cold front will move south by Tuesday night, allowing for drier, cooler air to build in. High pressure will give us a sunny day Wednesday with low humidity and temperatures around 80 in the afternoon-near perfect! Thursday is looking good too with a cool morning and highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Our next round of wet weather will arrive for the end of the week with showers moving in midday Friday. Our weekend will stay unsettled, but right now it doesn’t look like a total washout. A passing warm front will keep clouds around Saturday along with a risk for showers, then a cold front will bring another round of showers late Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.