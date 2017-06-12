The heat is on today & tomorrow

The heat is on again today! We saw temperatures reach into the middle 90's yesterday and we will do it again today and tomorrow before a cold front brings thunderstorms to the region tomorrow afternoon. Cooler and drier air moves in behind the front for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures in the 60's this morning will quickly shoot into the 90's. Dew points will come up into the middle 60's as well so it will be a bit more humid than yesterday. A cold front will slip through the region tomorrow evening. Out ahead of the front there could be a few gusty thunderstorms around.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking beautiful! Temps will be seasonable with a nice, dry air mass in place. High will be in the upper 70's to near 80 with dew points down in the 40's.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.