Springfield opens Cooling Centers during hot weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA

If you're looking for a place to cool off, there are a number of locations in the city of Springfield you can go.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90's both today and tomorrow during the day.   On Sunday we missed the record high by one degree, topping off at 94 degrees.

With these hot temperatures, it's important to remain hydrated and cool.  To help with that effort, city officials are offering the following locations as 'Cooling Centers' both today and Tuesday.

Location                                                        Address                                      Date

Brightwood Library
(Inside Chestnut Accelerated Middle School)

359 Plainfield St.

Mon, June 12, 1-5pm

Tues June 13 1-8pm

Forest Park Library

380 Belmont Ave.

Mon June 12, 1-5pm

Tues June 13 10a-5pm

Sixteen Acres Library

1187 Parker St.

Mon June 12 1-5pm

Tues June 13 1-8pm

East Forest Park Library

122 Island Pond Rd.

Mon June 12, 1-5pm

Tues June 13 1-5pm

East Springfield Library

Library Express at Pine Point

21 Osborne Terr.

204 Boston Road

Mon June 12 1-5pm

Tues June 13 1-5pm

Mon June 12 1-5pm

Additional Sites

Clodo Concepcion Community
Center/Greenleaf (behind the Sixteen Acres Library)

1187 1/2 Parker St.

Monday June 12 9am-8pm

Tuesday June 13 9am-8pm

Mayor Sarno stated, “It is very important in extreme weather conditions that we afford those in need of assistance, especially our seniors and those dealing with medical challenges, these relief accommodations.

During the hot weather take the appropriate steps to protect yourself.

What you should do if the weather is extremely hot:

  • Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
  • Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.
  • Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.
  • Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals.  Avoid using salt tables unless directed to do so by a physician.
  • Drink plenty of water. Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.
  • Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.
  • Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much as possible.
  • Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.
  • Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.
  • Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
  • Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day.  Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.

Keep your four legged friends safely and comfortably at home during the extreme heat. 

  • Never leave an animal in a parked car.  Car rides can quickly turn deadly as the inside of a car can reach temperatures in excess of 120 degrees in several minutes.
  • Bring outdoor animals into cooler areas of your home.  If they must stay outside, ensure they have protection from the sun.  A dog house does not provide relief or protection from the heat.  Access to plenty of shade and cool, potable water is critical to their well-being.
  • Limit exercise to hours when the sun is down and take it easy or better yet, wait until the heat wave ends.  Pets are prone to heat exhaustion just like people.  In addition, hot asphalt can burn their feet.
  • Animals are susceptible to sunburn.  Be sure any topical sunscreen products you use are labeled for use on animals.

