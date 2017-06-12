Springfield opens Cooling Centers during hot weather

If you're looking for a place to cool off, there are a number of locations in the city of Springfield you can go.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90's both today and tomorrow during the day. On Sunday we missed the record high by one degree, topping off at 94 degrees.
With these hot temperatures, it's important to remain hydrated and cool. To help with that effort, city officials are offering the following locations as 'Cooling Centers' both today and Tuesday.
Location Address Date
|
Brightwood Library
|
359 Plainfield St.
|
Mon, June 12, 1-5pm
Tues June 13 1-8pm
|
Forest Park Library
|
380 Belmont Ave.
|
Mon June 12, 1-5pm
Tues June 13 10a-5pm
|
Sixteen Acres Library
|
1187 Parker St.
|
Mon June 12 1-5pm
Tues June 13 1-8pm
|
East Forest Park Library
|
122 Island Pond Rd.
|
Mon June 12, 1-5pm
Tues June 13 1-5pm
|
East Springfield Library
Library Express at Pine Point
|
21 Osborne Terr.
204 Boston Road
|
Mon June 12 1-5pm
Tues June 13 1-5pm
Mon June 12 1-5pm
|
Additional Sites
|
Clodo Concepcion Community
|
1187 1/2 Parker St.
|
Monday June 12 9am-8pm
Tuesday June 13 9am-8pm
Mayor Sarno stated, “It is very important in extreme weather conditions that we afford those in need of assistance, especially our seniors and those dealing with medical challenges, these relief accommodations.
|
During the hot weather take the appropriate steps to protect yourself.
What you should do if the weather is extremely hot:
Keep your four legged friends safely and comfortably at home during the extreme heat.
