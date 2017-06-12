Man accused of killing wife, daughter 20 years ago found guilty

An Ohio man charged with killing his wife and daughter almost two decades ago has been found guilty of his wife's murder by a Hampden Superior Court jury.

Robert Honsch now faces sentencing.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office confirmed the guilty finding with Western Mass News at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

It's been almost 3 years since Honsch was arraigned for his wife's murder. At the time he pled not guilty.

The body of 53-year-old Marcia Honsch was found on October 6, 1995 near an entrance to Tolland State Forest in western Massachusetts. She had been shot in the head.

A week earlier, his daughter, 17-year-old Elizabeth Honsch, was found dead behind a New Britain, CT, strip mall. Both were unidentified until the family went to authorities. The family lived in New York at the time.

Honsch was arrested while living on Ohio under an assumed name. He had remarried and had three children.

"It is expected that Robert Honsch will also stand trial in Connecticut for the murder of Elizabeth Honsch, the daughter of Marcia and Robert. Her body was discovered on September 28, 1995 behind a shopping area in New Britain Connecticut," explained James Leydon with the Hampden DA's Office.

The District Attorney says the investigation at times was frustrating.

"My sympathy remains with Marcia and Elizabeth's family; however, I hope this verdict brings them some closure to this long process of criminal justice, and a feeling that, indeed, justice has been served." D.A. Gulluni said, "I would like to thank the many law enforcement agencies involved for their incredible steadfastness and commitment to justice through this very lengthy and, at times, frustrating investigation."

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this case today. When sentencing details become available we'll provide an update.

