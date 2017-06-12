Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy diagnosed with cancer again

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy has cancer again.

The Red Sox analyst also known as 'RemDawg' made the announcement Monday afternoon on his Twitter account.

"I have been diagnosed with cancer again. Treatment starts in 2 weeks. Still strong. Please see your doctor," he wrote.

The former Red Sox player has been broadcasting for the team for years now.

