Tyson recalls ready-to-eat breaded chicken products

Tyson Foods Inc. out of Pennsylvania has issued a recall on hundreds of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement today.

The products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label, the FSIS says.

The RTE breaded chicken items were produced and packaged on various dates from Aug. 17, 2016 through Jan.14, 2017.

For a full list of the products subject to the recall, click here.

"The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk," explained the FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. The FSIS says anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the U.S. Department says.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

