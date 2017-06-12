Investigators search for possible buried vehicle in Molly Bish case

A tip was received that could put an end to a big question mark in the unsolved murder of a 16 year old Warren girl.

A recent development in the murder of Molly Bish has led investigators to the place they believe a car connected to the case may be buried.

Ground penetrating technology will be used to search for the vehicle.

It was the white car that was spotted by Molly Bish’s mom almost 17 years ago after she dropped her daughter off as a lifeguard at a popular swimming spot.

It seemed out of place and no one has been able to identify vehicle.

A tip to investigators believes that the car was buried in the trailer park that the suspect was staying at.

The land where they believe it is, is no longer a trailer park, but the land owner is allowing investigators to use the penetrating radar to search for evidence.

Heather Bish, Molly’s sister, said this is huge for the case.

She’s hoping to identify the owner.

“You see many cases getting solved after 20-30 years. So we are very hopeful. We’re approaching our 17th year and we need some answers.”

Heather Bish said that they want to get answers not only for themselves, but for the community.

She wants mothers to have one less worry, once they find her killer.

This technology will be used on Thursday afternoon.

Western Mass News will be there and continue to cover this story.

